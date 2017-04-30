NBA Playoff Odds Cleveland Cavaliers ...

NBA Playoff Odds Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indina Pacers

Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Kyrie Irving scored 37 points, Kevin Love added 27, James had 25 and the Cavaliers avoided another fourth-quarter collapse in Game 2 , beating in 117-111 in Cleveland on Monday night to take a 2-0 lead in the series . And this time Pacers' talisman Paul George led the fightback - as the No 7 seed cut an 18-point lead to just four in the final minute before Cleveland squeezed them out with late free throws.

