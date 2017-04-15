NBA players' union fires back at Knic...

NBA players' union fires back at Knicks' Phil Jackson for Carmelo comments

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Muskego

NBA players' union fires back at Knicks' Phil Jackson for Carmelo comments "The door swings both ways when it comes to demonstrating loyalty and respect," said NBPA executive director Michele Roberts. Check out this story on muskego-newberlinnow.com: http://usat.ly/2oeT1Ek Knicks president Phil Jackson addressed the media and made it clear he doesn't see Carmelo Anthony in their future plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Muskego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Mar 22 BeenPharts 2,122
News Names in the Game (Jan '06) Feb '17 Namespharts 2
News Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09) Feb '17 Phartabus 178
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan '17 Phart Loudly 3
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16) Jan '17 West Phart 20
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16) Jan '17 Phart Parts 3
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Jan '17 Drug Pharts 7
See all Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,942 • Total comments across all topics: 280,337,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC