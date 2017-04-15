NBA players' union fires back at Knicks' Phil Jackson for Carmelo comments "The door swings both ways when it comes to demonstrating loyalty and respect," said NBPA executive director Michele Roberts. Check out this story on muskego-newberlinnow.com: http://usat.ly/2oeT1Ek Knicks president Phil Jackson addressed the media and made it clear he doesn't see Carmelo Anthony in their future plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Muskego.