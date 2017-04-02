NBA: LeBron James' 41 points help lif...

NBA: LeBron James' 41 points help lift Cavaliers to double-OT win over Pacers

2 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

LeBron James made a big three-pointer in the final minute of the second overtime and scored 41 points to offset 43 by Indiana's Paul George , and the Cleveland Cavaliers opened their April schedule with a 135-130 win Sunday over the visiting Indiana Pacers , who remain on the outside of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference. James added 15 rebounds and 11 assists in 52 minutes for the defending NBA champions, who ended the game with some drama as Tristan Thompson and James angrily exchanged words during a timeout in the second OT.

