NBA Capsule: Timberwolves halt Blazers' win streak - Mon, 03 Apr 2017 PST

Karl-Anthony Towns had 34 points and 12 rebounds and the Minnesota Timberwolves snapped Portland's six-game winning streak with a 110-109 victory over the Trail Blazers on Monday night. Andrew Wiggins scored 29 points and Ricky Rubio had 11 points, 16 assists and seven rebounds for the Timberwolves, who bounced back from an ugly home loss to Sacramento that eliminated them from postseason contention on Saturday.

