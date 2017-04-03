Minnesota Timberwolves end Portland's...

Minnesota Timberwolves end Portland's winning streak

Read more: Salisbury Journal

The Portland Trail Blazers saw their winning streak ended at six as they went down 110-109 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. Andrew Wiggins scored 29 points and Ricky Rubio collected 11 points, 16 assists and seven rebounds for the Timberwolves, who were able to channel their frustrations after being eliminated from the play-off picture with a loss to Sacramento on Saturday.

