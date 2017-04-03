Millsap, Hardaway lead Hawks in stunn...

Millsap, Hardaway lead Hawks in stunning OT win over Cavs

17 hrs ago Read more: Cybercast News Service

Paul Millsap scored 22 points and the Atlanta Hawks took advantage of Cleveland's fourth-quarter collapse to overcome a 26-point deficit and stun the Cavaliers 126-125 on Sunday. Kyrie Irving scored 45 points for Cleveland, and LeBron James had a triple-double with 32 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists before the four-time MVP fouled out in overtime.

