Lowry bounces back, Raptors edge Bucks to even series at 1-1

12 hrs ago

Lowry scored 22 points, including the clinching basket with less than 10 seconds to play, and Toronto beat the Milwaukee Bucks 106-100 on Tuesday night, evening their first-round playoff series at 1-1. "I've been in the trenches with him before and he's always bounced back," Raptors coach Dwane Casey said.

