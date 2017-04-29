Khloe Kardashian Dumped By Tristan Thompson?: He 'Wants To Take A Break'

Well, looks like Khloe Kardashian may need to start working on an even more amazing revenge body than she has now. Tristan Thompson has reportedly dumped Khloe after deciding the two needed to take a break! Tristan Thompson , 26, has reportedly decided to put his career ahead of his love life and broken things off with Khloe Kardashian, 32, before the NBA playoffs, according to a MediaTakeOut.com report.

