Khloe Kardashian Dumped By Tristan Th...

Khloe Kardashian Dumped By Tristan Thompson?: He 'Wants To Take A Break'

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: HollywoodLife

Well, looks like Khloe Kardashian may need to start working on an even more amazing revenge body than she has now. Tristan Thompson has reportedly dumped Khloe after deciding the two needed to take a break! Tristan Thompson , 26, has reportedly decided to put his career ahead of his love life and broken things off with Khloe Kardashian, 32, before the NBA playoffs, according to a MediaTakeOut.com report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Mar '17 BeenPharts 2,122
News Names in the Game (Jan '06) Feb '17 Namespharts 2
News Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09) Feb '17 Phartabus 178
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan '17 Phart Loudly 3
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16) Jan '17 West Phart 20
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16) Jan '17 Phart Parts 3
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Jan '17 Drug Pharts 7
See all Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,854 • Total comments across all topics: 280,665,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC