Jerry West doesn't want to be on the NBA logo anymore
Jerry West, whose silhouette is the basis for the NBA's iconic logo, wishes the NBA would change to a new logo. When it comes to sports nicknames, Jerry West may have them all beat - it doesn't get much cooler than "The Logo."
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar 22
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
