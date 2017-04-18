Irving scores 37, Cavs hold on to beat Pacers 117-111
Kyrie Irving scored 37 points, Kevin Love added 27 and the Cleveland Cavaliers avoided another fourth-quarter collapse in Game 2, beating the Indiana Pacers 117-111 on Monday night to take a 2-0 lead in the series. After squeaking out the opener by a point, LeBron James and Co.
