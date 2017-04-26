How the Cavs pulled off the sweepThree stars make up the Cleveland...
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love were Twinkledee and Twinkledum on Sunday afternoon as the Cleveland Cavaliers swept the Indiana Pacers in their first-round NBA Playoff series with a 106-102 victory. Irving made only one of seven shots in the fourth quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC