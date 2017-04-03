How concerned should the Cavaliers be over Kyrie Irving's sore knee?
Friday night was not a good one for the Cleveland Cavaliers . First, they got crushed by a Hawks team that was missing Paul Millsap , Dwight Howard and Dennis Schroder , losing 1114-100 as Tim Hardaway Jr. and Mike Dunleavy combined for 42 points.
