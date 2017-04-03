Heisler: We knew MJ and youa re not him a " hard times for LeBron and East

No, that's not Golden State, even if it feels like it with the Warriors having added Kevin Durant and now on a leisurely 67-win pace with the Cavaliers on a lethargic 54-win pace after putting it together long enough to rally from a 3-1 deficit in last year's NBA Finals. Upending the Warriors was the last good thing that happened to the Cavs, now reduced to fighting for the No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.