Heat stay alive, rally to top Cavalie...

Heat stay alive, rally to top Cavaliers 124-121 in OT

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Tyler Johnson scored 24 points, including the game's final four from the foul line, and the Miami Heat remained alive in the postseason chase by rallying to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-121 on Monday night. Hassan Whiteside scored 23 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for Miami, which would have been eliminated with a loss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Mar 22 BeenPharts 2,122
News Names in the Game (Jan '06) Feb '17 Namespharts 2
News Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09) Feb '17 Phartabus 178
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan '17 Phart Loudly 3
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16) Jan '17 West Phart 20
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. Jan '17 Phart Parts 3
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Jan '17 Drug Pharts 7
See all Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,334 • Total comments across all topics: 280,220,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC