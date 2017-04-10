Heat stay alive, rally to top Cavaliers 124-121 in OT
Tyler Johnson scored 24 points, including the game's final four from the foul line, and the Miami Heat remained alive in the postseason chase by rallying to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-121 on Monday night. Hassan Whiteside scored 23 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for Miami, which would have been eliminated with a loss.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar 22
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC