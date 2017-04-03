Hawks resting Dwight Howard against C...

Hawks resting Dwight Howard against Cavaliers

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Fighting for a playoff spot, the Atlanta Hawks will rest center Dwight Howard and be without three other key players against the Cavaliers. Forward Paul Millsap and guards Dennis Schroder and Kent Bazemore will also sit out Friday night for Atlanta, which is jostling with five other teams for four Eastern Conference playoff spots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Mar 22 BeenPharts 2,122
News Names in the Game (Jan '06) Feb '17 Namespharts 2
News Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09) Feb '17 Phartabus 178
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan '17 Phart Loudly 3
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16) Jan '17 West Phart 20
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. Jan '17 Phart Parts 3
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Jan '17 Drug Pharts 7
See all Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,155 • Total comments across all topics: 280,144,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC