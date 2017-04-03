Hawks resting Dwight Howard against Cavaliers
Fighting for a playoff spot, the Atlanta Hawks will rest center Dwight Howard and be without three other key players against the Cavaliers. Forward Paul Millsap and guards Dennis Schroder and Kent Bazemore will also sit out Friday night for Atlanta, which is jostling with five other teams for four Eastern Conference playoff spots.
