Frustrated Pacers still looking to fight back against Cavs

Despite pushing defending champion Cleveland to the edge in three straight playoff games, Indiana now finds itself in danger of becoming the first Pacers team to be swept in a best-of-seven series. "That's the most frustrating thing, we could at least be up 2-1 and really be in the driver's seat in this series," George said one day after Indiana blew a 26-point lead and lost for the third time in six days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.