Facebook murder suspect made himself look like a normal guy

The crazed Cleveland man accused of broadcasting himself fatally gunning down an elderly grandfather on Facebook Sunday portrayed himself as a devoted Cleveland Cavaliers fan with a passion for fishing and bowling in a series of YouTube videos . Posting under the username "Triple Jointed TV," 37-year-old Steve Stephens - the suspect at the center of a multistate manhunt after the random slaying of Robert Godwin Sr., 74 - is seen in videos celebrating a Cavs championship win and teaching his 5-year-old nephew how to fish.

