Ex-NBA guard Bagley named head coach at his high school
Chris Johnson, athletic director for Bridgeport, Connecticut, public schools, tells the Connecticut Post that Bagley is the new coach at Warren Harding High School in the city. After his playing career at Harding, Bagley became a star guard at Boston College where he was named Big East Player of the Year.
