Stern took issue with the Brooklyn Nets' decision to rest starting center Brook Lopez, starting point guard Jeremy Lin and reserve forward Trevor Booker on the final night of the season. Ex-NBA commissioner David Stern weighs in on rest debate Stern took issue with the Brooklyn Nets' decision to rest starting center Brook Lopez, starting point guard Jeremy Lin and reserve forward Trevor Booker on the final night of the season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mequon.