Crabbe has 25 points and Blazers beat Minnesota 105-98
Crabbe had 25 points, including a career-high eight 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 105-98 Thursday night to snap a two-game losing streak. There was a span in the fourth quarter where Crabbe scored 10 points in 48 seconds in route to the comeback win.
