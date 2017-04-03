Cleveland Cavaliers waive guard DeAndre Liggins Read Story Dave "Dino" DeNatale
JANUARY 21: DeAndre Liggins #14 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Quicken Loans Arena on January 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. As the Cavaliers prepare for the start of the playoffs, they have made a roster change on Sunday, waiving guard DeAndre Liggins.
