Cleveland Cavaliers waive DeAndre Liggins and create roster space
What is certain is that Liggins' fate, which the guard learned Sunday morning at the team hotel after making the trip to Atlanta with the Cavs on Saturday, typifies the rocky season the defending champions have had. Coach Tyronn Lue stopped placing him in the daily rotation due to the scoring inefficiency.
