Cleveland Cavaliers Waiting to Implode, Locker Room Tense Despite Victory Over Pacers
James drove the lane in the second quarter and dunked over George and Turner, giving him 11 points and extending his streak of scoring at least 10 to 787 games and tying him with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the second-longest streak in league history. Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Paul George in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Cleveland.
