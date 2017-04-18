Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers, NBA Playoffs 2017 Game 3 preview
The Cavs will travel on the road for the first time in the playoffs, taking on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. Thursday for Game 3 of an Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.Last meeting: The Cavs won Game 2, 117-111, on Monday at The Q.Cavs fast fact : LeBron James has won at least one road playoff game in 26 consecutive playoff series, a streak that dates back to the 2009 Eastern Conference Finals; James is 12 points away from passing Kobe Bryant for 3rd place on the NBA's all-time postseason scoring list.Cavs injuries: J.R. Smith and Kay Felder are both questionable.Pacers fast fact: Paul George has scored at least 20 points in 11 of his last 12 playoff games, only failing to reach the mark in a Game 4 first-round win against Toronto last postseason.Pacers injuries: None.Probable starters:CavsF LeBron James F Kevin Love C Tristan Thompson G J.R. Smith The Huffington Post's Julia ... (more)
