Cleveland Cavaliers sweep Indiana Pac...

Cleveland Cavaliers sweep Indiana Pacers in NBA play-offs

LeBron James has scored 33 points, including the go-ahead three-pointer late in the fourth quarter as Cleveland completed a four-game sweep of Indiana in their NBA playoff opening-round series.The Cavaliers scored the game's final six points of the game against the Pacers to win 106-102 and advance to the second round of the eastern conference. Grizzlies tie series with Spurs in overtime San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard scored a career high playoff score of 43 but it wasn't enough to deny the Grizzlies an overtime win.

