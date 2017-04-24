Cleveland Cavaliers sweep Indiana Pacers in NBA play-offs
LeBron James has scored 33 points, including the go-ahead three-pointer late in the fourth quarter as Cleveland completed a four-game sweep of Indiana in their NBA playoff opening-round series.The Cavaliers scored the game's final six points of the game against the Pacers to win 106-102 and advance to the second round of the eastern conference. Grizzlies tie series with Spurs in overtime San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard scored a career high playoff score of 43 but it wasn't enough to deny the Grizzlies an overtime win.
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
