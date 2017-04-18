Cleveland Cavaliers' killing Indiana Pacers with devastating 1-3 pick-and-roll
As the Indiana Pacers head back home -- trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers, 2-0, in the first round of the playoffs -- there's a long list of things they need to figure out if they have designs on returning to Cleveland. Most of the Pacers' issues are on the defensive end.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar 22
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC