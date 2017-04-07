Cleveland Cavaliers Flashback Friday: LeBron James Goes For 56 In The Six
In the last Cleveland Cavaliers Flashback Friday of the regular season, we rewind the clock back to when LeBron James hunted the Toronto Raptors for 56 points. King James and the Cleveland Cavaliers do have a home and home with the Atlanta Hawks their next two games, followed by a meeting with the Miami Heat on Monday.
