Cleveland Cavaliers center Edy Tavares named D-League Defensive Player of the Year
Cleveland Cavaliers center Walter "Edy" Tavares, who received a call-up from the Raptors 905 on April 12, was named NBA Developmental League Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday. Tavares was given the honor, which former Cavaliers swingman DeAndre Liggins earned last season, by a vote of the D-League's 22 head coaches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar 22
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC