Cleveland Cavaliers center Edy Tavares named D-League Defensive Player of the Year

Cleveland Cavaliers center Walter "Edy" Tavares, who received a call-up from the Raptors 905 on April 12, was named NBA Developmental League Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday. Tavares was given the honor, which former Cavaliers swingman DeAndre Liggins earned last season, by a vote of the D-League's 22 head coaches.

