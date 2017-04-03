Celtics notebook: Isaiah Thomas can only sit and watch when Cavaliers make game-deciding run
IT'S A REACH: Celtics guard Avery Bradley tries to knock the ball away from Cavaliers counterpart Kyrie Irving during the first half of last night's game at the Garden. So it didn't help last night that when the Celtics point guard began the second quarter on the bench, Cleveland kicked out with the run that most decided the game - a 22-4 burst over the first 5:17 of the period in the Cavaliers' eventual 114-91 win at the Garden.
