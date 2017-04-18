Cavs' J.R. Smith questionable for Game 3 with sore hamstring
Smith didn't play in the second half of Game 2 because Cleveland's medical staff decided it was better for him to rest than risk making his injury worse. Smith was upset with the decision.
