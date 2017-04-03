Cavaliers star Kevin Love surprises Cleveland Boys & Girls Club with $10,000 prize
Cavaliers forward Kevin Love presented the Luis Munoz Marin Boys & Girls Club in Cleveland with a $10,000 grand prize Thursday afternoon for winning the Cleveland Kids Foot Locker Fitness Challenge. The six-week program, kicked off Jan. 20 by Love's teammate Kyrie Irving, encouraging all club members to lead a healthy lifestyle through participating in physical fitness activities.
