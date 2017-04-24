Cavaliers, Raptors figure to be matched more closely in Eastern semifinals
The Cavaliers and Raptors played in the Eastern Conference finals last year, and the series wasn't as close as the final results indicated. Yes, the Cavs won the series 4-2, but their average margin of victory was 15.5 points and they set a franchise playoff record by beating Toronto by 38 in Game 5. Cleveland will probably win again, but it should be closer.
