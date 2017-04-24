Cavaliers general manager David Griffin drawing interest from other teams with contract set to ex...
Cavaliers general manager David Griffin's name is beginning to emerge in other team's searches to lead their front offices because he does not have a contract with the defending champs beyond this season. Griffin, 47, who has been Cleveland's general manager for more than three seasons, is a front runner to be offered a job as team president by the Orlando Magic at season's end, according to multiple reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC