Cavaliers fans can vote for Kyrie Irving, Iman Shumpert among NBA Awards fan categories

Cleveland Cavaliers guards Kyrie Irving and Iman Shumpert are among the finalists for fan-voted individual honors to be handed out at the NBA's first awards show set for June 26 on TNT . League awards including Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year and Coach of the Year will be announced in an awards show format for the first time during the broadcast at 9 p.m. Irving's last-second shot against Golden State on Christmas Day is nominated in the "Game Winner of the Year" category.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.