Cavaliers fans can vote for Kyrie Irv...

Cavaliers fans can vote for Kyrie Irving, Iman Shumpert among NBA Awards fan categories

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers guards Kyrie Irving and Iman Shumpert are among the finalists for fan-voted individual honors to be handed out at the NBA's first awards show set for June 26 on TNT . League awards including Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year and Coach of the Year will be announced in an awards show format for the first time during the broadcast at 9 p.m. Irving's last-second shot against Golden State on Christmas Day is nominated in the "Game Winner of the Year" category.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Mar '17 BeenPharts 2,122
News Names in the Game (Jan '06) Feb '17 Namespharts 2
News Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09) Feb '17 Phartabus 178
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan '17 Phart Loudly 3
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16) Jan '17 West Phart 20
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16) Jan '17 Phart Parts 3
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Jan '17 Drug Pharts 7
See all Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,617 • Total comments across all topics: 280,628,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC