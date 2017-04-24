Cavaliers fans can vote for Kyrie Irving, Iman Shumpert among NBA Awards fan categories
Cleveland Cavaliers guards Kyrie Irving and Iman Shumpert are among the finalists for fan-voted individual honors to be handed out at the NBA's first awards show set for June 26 on TNT . League awards including Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year and Coach of the Year will be announced in an awards show format for the first time during the broadcast at 9 p.m. Irving's last-second shot against Golden State on Christmas Day is nominated in the "Game Winner of the Year" category.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC