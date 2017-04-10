Cavaliers 1 hour ago 11:09 p.m.Cleveland Cavaliers GM David Griffin: 'We tend to think we're bettera
FEBRUARY 18: General Manager David Griffin of the Cleveland Cavaliers talks during a press conference prior to the game against the Chicago Bulls at Quicken Loans Arena on February 18, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. CLEVELAND - Count Cleveland Cavaliers General Manager David Griffin as one who is not exactly pleased with the way his team is performing as we look towards the playoffs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Mar 22
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Names in the Game (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Namespharts
|2
|Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Phartabus
|178
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan '17
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|West Phart
|20
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F...
|Jan '17
|Drug Pharts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC