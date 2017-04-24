Cash from Cavs Official Road Game Watch Parties to fight neighborhood blight
The Cleveland Cavaliers and their fans will be able to positively impact the Cleveland community during the NBA Playoffs again this season. All admission proceeds for the Official Road Game Watch Parties at Quicken Loans Arena, presented by Bud Light, are being donated to Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity , to help continue and grow the fight against neighborhood blight in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County.
