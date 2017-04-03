Bucks beat 76ers 90-82 to clinch play...

Bucks beat 76ers 90-82 to clinch playoff spot

22 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 90-82 on Saturday night to clinch a playoff berth. The Bucks, who snapped a three-game losing streak, began the night needing a victory and a loss by either Chicago, Indiana or Miami to secure their second postseason berth in three years.

Chicago, IL

