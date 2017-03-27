Barnes scores 31, Mavs beat Bucks 109...

Barnes scores 31, Mavs beat Bucks 109-105 to end skid at 4

18 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Harrison Barnes scored 15 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter to lift the Dallas Mavericks to a 109-105 victory over the listless Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. The Mavericks played as if they still had a chance at the playoffs, while the Bucks frittered away an opportunity to cement their hold on the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference.

