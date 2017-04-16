Assad: Chemical Attack Is a 'Fabrication'

A Syrian child receives treatment after an alleged chemical attack at a field hospital in Saraqib Idlib province northern Syria 04 April 2017 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad dismissed reports last week's chemical weapons attack - widely blamed on his regime - as "100%" fabrication. The interview came soon after the U.S. admitted killing 18 fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces in a friendly-fire incident this week.

