As the Cavs turn: Drama subsided, NBA champs hitting stride

23 hrs ago

With four straight wins, including a 114-91 walkover against the Celtics to wrestle back control atop the Eastern Conference, the Cavs may be gelling just in time for the NBA playoffs and a run at a second straight title. Less than a week after Cleveland lost three straight and five of seven, and just days following a heated exchange between LeBron James and Tristan Thompson that seemed to tear at the team's fabric and prompted questions about the champions' chemistry, all seems to be right with the closest thing the league has to a day-and-night time soap opera.

