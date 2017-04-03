Alternative Press Music Awards Return...

Alternative Press Music Awards Return to Cleveland

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Huntington News

The Journeys Alternative Press Music Awards, Fueled by Monster Energy Drink are thrilled to finally announce that on July 17, 2017, the main event will return to Cleveland's Quicken Loans Arena-home court of Lebron James and 2016 NBA Champions, the Cleveland Cavaliers! The massive facilities at Quicken Loans Arena are the perfect location to host this year's show, which will transform into a refreshed, produced-for-television atmosphere to fully immerse fans in the action. Alternative Press CEO Mike Shea states, "It's so amazing to bring the AP Music Awards back to the legendary Q Arena here in Cleveland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Mar 22 BeenPharts 2,122
News Names in the Game (Jan '06) Feb '17 Namespharts 2
News Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09) Feb '17 Phartabus 178
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan '17 Phart Loudly 3
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16) Jan '17 West Phart 20
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. Jan '17 Phart Parts 3
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Jan '17 Drug Pharts 7
See all Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,097 • Total comments across all topics: 280,039,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC