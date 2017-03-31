Without Anthony and Rose, Knicks top ...

Without Anthony and Rose, Knicks top Heat 98-94

7 hrs ago

Kristaps Porzingis scored 22 points, Courtney Lee added 20 and the New York Knicks led nearly the entire way in beating the Miami Heat 98-94 on Friday night. Justin Holiday scored 12 for the Knicks, who played without Carmelo Anthony , Derrick Rose and Lance Thomas .

