What is Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth...

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth and how much does the Real Madrid star earn?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Goal.com

The Portugal captain signed a new a deal with the European champions late last year and boasts a number of sponsorships and business ventures Cristiano Ronaldo won Euro 2016, the Champions League and the Ballon d'Or in 2016 and took the opportunity to cash in on what may be the final major peak of his playing career. The Real Madrid star signed a new contract to extend his stay in the Spanish capital in November and also renewed or began a number of sponsorship deals and business ventures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Names in the Game (Jan '06) Feb 13 Namespharts 2
News Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09) Feb 13 Phartabus 178
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan '17 Phart Loudly 3
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16) Jan '17 West Phart 20
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. Jan '17 Phart Parts 3
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Jan '17 Do You Phart 2,118
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Jan '17 Drug Pharts 7
See all Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,311 • Total comments across all topics: 279,393,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC