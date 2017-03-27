"We have to keep fighting to the end." Nuggets not giving up hope in playoff quest

Inside an empty Spectrum Center on Thursday, a full-court, three-on-three game that included players Juancho Hernangomez , Emmanuel Mudiay and Mike Miller, along with player development coaches John Beckett, Stephen Graham and Ognjen Stojakovic, was must-see entertainment for the rest of the players as they cooled down after a morning practice.

