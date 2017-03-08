Towns, Rubio left Timberwolves to 107-91 win over Clippers

Karl-Anthony Towns had 29 points and 14 rebounds and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Clippers 107-91 on Wednesday night. Andrew Wiggins scored 20 points, and Ricky Rubio had 15 points, 12 assists and six rebounds for the Timberwolves, who were well-rested after having their game against Portland on Monday postponed because of condensation on the court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.