Towns helps Timberwolves coast to 107-80 win over Jazz
Karl-Anthony Towns scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 107-80 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. Andrew Wiggins scored 20 points and Shabazz Muhammad added 18 for the Timberwolves, who won for the fourth time in their last five games.
