Timberwolves 12 mins ago 9:07 a.m.Leonard, Aldridge help Spurs outlast Timberwolves

Kawhi Leonard scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half and hit the go-ahead jumper with 54 seconds to play to help the San Antonio Spurs to a 100-93 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. LaMarcus Aldridge scored 26 points for the Spurs, who remained 2 1/2 games behind Golden State for the top seed in the Western Conference.

