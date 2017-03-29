The Cleveland Cavaliers Have Lost Their Identity

Mar 18, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving and Cavaliers forward LeBron James on the bench during the first half of a NBA game against the LA Clippers at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the most dominant teams in the NBA, but recently they have not been themselves and it is concerning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at King James Gospel.