Struggling for post-truth reason: Why...

Struggling for post-truth reason: Why some believe the Earth is flat

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

There's no shortage of conspiracy theories floating around these days, and in this post-truth climate, even the most rational person might be tempted to question basic facts they once held firm. General paranoia in the wake of Brexit and Trump's surprise U.S. presidential win seem have set a wide swath of people on edge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Mar 17 Are phart 2,120
News Names in the Game (Jan '06) Feb '17 Namespharts 2
News Magic's success against Cleveland's one-man sho... (May '09) Feb '17 Phartabus 178
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan '17 Phart Loudly 3
News Kanye West released an explicit and bizarre new... (Aug '16) Jan '17 West Phart 20
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. Jan '17 Phart Parts 3
News Blaine Woman Faces Murder Charges For Role In F... Jan '17 Drug Pharts 7
See all Cleveland Cavaliers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Cavaliers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,724 • Total comments across all topics: 279,731,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC