Russell Westbrook edges closer to NBA...

Russell Westbrook edges closer to NBA history

14 hrs ago

Russell Westbrook moved closer to NBA history with his 34th triple-double of the season for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Westbrook scored 24 points, had 10 rebounds and made 16 assists to lead the Thunder to a 123-102 win over the Toronto Raptors - their fourth on the bounce.

